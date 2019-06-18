At $80, Brother’s AirPrint Laser is a bargain (Reg. $100+), more from $60

Amazon is offering the Brother Compact Monochrome AirPrint Laser Printer (HL-L2350DW) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With AirPrint, this unit makes printing from an iPad, iPhone, or Mac a dead-simple process. At up to 32 pages per minute, this printer is made to get the job done quickly. Duplex printing allows you to reduce waste by utilizing both sides of a piece of paper. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer (HL-L2300D) for $59.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is one of the best prices we have tracked. If you don’t need AirPrint, this cost-effective laser printer is an excellent way to kick ink to the curb. It supports two-sided printing and can churn out up to 27 pages per minute. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Brother AirPrint Laser Printer features:

COMPACT BUT HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE – Perfectly sized to fit on smaller desks or in tight spaces, the Brother Compact Laser Printer is the perfect solution for the busy home or small office

OPTIMIZED FOR EFFICIENCY – Packed with new features, the HL-L2350DW (replacement for the HLL2340DW) is optimized for efficiency, allowing you to print up to 32 pages per minute, making it a class leader(1). Maximum Monthly Duty Cycle- 15,000 pages.Recommended Monthly Print Volume- Up to 2,000 pages

FASTER, HIGH-QUALITY PRINTS – This Brother compact laser printer is built with a 250-sheet paper capacity that helps improve efficiency due to less time spent refilling trays. It also handles both letter and legal-sized paper

DUPLEX PRINTING – Printing on both sides is easy with automatic duplex (two-sided) printing. Using Brother Genuine high-yield replacement cartridges (TN-760) delivers up to twice the print volume at lower costs

