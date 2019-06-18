Drop a Chefman 4-Slice Toaster Oven on the counter for $20 shipped (Reg. $39)

- Jun. 18th 2019 8:55 am ET

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman 4-Slice Toaster Oven (RJ25-4) for $19.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $39 at Best Buy, in sells for a bloated $50+ from third party Amazon sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention.  Features include a 30-minute timer, 1,000 watts of power, temperature control and more. It comes with a wire rack, make pan and a crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Best Buy customers. More details below.

This is easily one of the best prices we can find on any comparable toaster oven. Even most basic toasters go for more than $20. The only countertop toaster ovens we can find for less are either much less powerful or don’t carry good enough ratings. The Hamilton Beach Cool Wall 2-Slice Toaster goes for $18, but at just $2 less than the featured deal, the toaster oven features might be worth the difference.

Chefman 4-Slice Toaster Oven:

Cook a variety of foods with this Chefman toaster oven. Prepare four pieces of traditional toast or bake a chicken in the amply sized oven, and keep an eye on food progress via the glass door. This Chefman toaster oven has a 30-minute countdown timer with a signal bell so you know when food is ready.

