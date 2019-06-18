Don’t pay full price at Chipotle: $15 gift card for $10 (33% off) + more

The official PayPal eBay store is offering a $15 Chipotle gift card for $10 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 33% off your next trip to Chipotle. It is also one of the best deals we have tracked on a Chipotle gift card. If you plan on spending any money there over the next few months, you might as well do it at a discount. Head below for more deals and details.

If you plan on getting some gaming action going after your trip to Chipotle, you might as well grab some Xbox gift cards too. We still have various denominations at 15% off starting from $21 with free digital delivery. And while we are talking gift cards, you can still grab Samsung’s new True Wireless Galaxy Buds at $100 with a $20 credit attached.

Chipotle Gift Card:

Chipotle offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in a distinctive atmosphere. Through our vision of Food With Integrity, Chipotle is seeking better food from using ingredients that are not only fresh, but that—where possible—are sustainably grown and raised responsibly with respect for the animals, the land, and the farmers who produce the food.

