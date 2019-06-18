Copper Chef’s 10.5-quart Wonder Cooker has five configurations: $30 (Reg. $60)

Walmart is offering the 10.5-quart Copper Chef Wonder Cooker Set for $29.97 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, the 9-quart version goes for $60 at Copper Chef and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. This cooker set can hold up to a 15-pound turkey, making it an essential come Thanksgiving in a few months. Plus, it has five different configurations: double cooker, shallow roaster, grill pan, regular roaster, and dutch oven. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If your goal is only to cook a 15-pound turkey, the Granite Ware 18-inch Covered Oval Roaster is a great alternative at $15 Prime shipped. It doesn’t have the other functions of the Copper Chef, but it will give you a great turkey this Thanksgiving.

Copper Chef Wonder Cooker features:

Innovative Cerami-Tech Non-Stick Surface – Nothing Sticks!Use in the Oven, on the Stovetop, or the Grill – Works With Gas or Electric360° Cooking – No Hot Spots – Meat Sears in a Flash!5 Configurations: Double Cooker, Shallow Roaster, Grill Pan, Roaster & Dutch OvenGigantic 10.5 Qt. Capacity – Deep Enough For 16 Enchiladas or a 15 lb Turkey!Use Together or Separately To Grill or Roast VegetablesDome Seals Moisture & Flavor InsideIncludes: 10.5-Qt. Roaster Pan, Matching Grill Pan/Serving Lid & Matching Glass LidStainless Steel Induction Plate on BOTH the Lid and the PanPerfect for Braising Ribs or Even Baking Fresh, Homemade Bread

