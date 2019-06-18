DEWALT’s Flip Drive accessory makes pre-drilling a breeze: $10 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Flip Drive Accessory for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 30% off the typical rate what Amazon has been charging, around $4 off what similar options from Home Depot are fetching, and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This accessory makes switching between drilling and driving about as simple as it gets. Simply drill, flip, and you’re ready to drive. This level of ease will make pre-drilling a breeze and much less tedious of a task. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

If you’re unconvinced that Flip Drive will be useful in your projects, consider grabbing Black & Decker’s 10-piece Bit Set for $5. It’s always helpful to have extra bits around and each of these are double-sided, making it easy to switch tips without lugging the whole set around.

DEWALT Flip Drive features:

Quick and easy changes between drilling and driving allows user to finish jobs faster

Black oxide split-point drill bits start on contact

Quick change mechanism for easy one-step loading

Contoured finger grip for easy ergonomic use

5/16-inch shank for added durability multi-cutter Countersinks for superior finish

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!