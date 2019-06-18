Grab a Fender electric guitar at $200 off today: Duo-Sonic HS for $319 shipped

Adorama (an authorized Fender dealer) is now offering the Fender Duo-Sonic HS Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue for $319 shipped. Regularly $525, this is a solid $206 discount, the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. Guitar Center and Sweetwater are both charging $500+, for comparison. This model has a Maple fingerboard, a Duo-Sonic single-coil neck pickup plus a Duo-Sonic humbucking bridge pickup, a hardtail Strat bridge, 3-ply mint green pick guard and a three-position pickup switch. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This one doesn’t include a case, so that might be something to consider with your $200+ in savings. The official version will run you $160 at Amazon so a basic soft case will be a more budget-conscious decision. The AmazonBasics Guitar stand is also a nice option at just $13 Prime shipped.

However, if you’re looking to jump up to a Fender Strat, we still have the classic Brown Sunburst at $150 off right here.

Fender Duo-Sonic HS Electric Guitar:

A modernized version of a student-turned-classic instrument originally released in 1956, the Duo-Sonic HS model’s compact form belies its giant-sized sound. It’s the ideal companion for adventurous players who aren’t afraid to buck the norm and shatter expectations.

