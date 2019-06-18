Nike, adidas, Under Armour & more up to extra 25% off from Foot Locker

Today only, Foot Locker is having a Flash Sale with 15% off orders of $75, 20% off purchases of $100 or 25% off totals of $200+. Use code ONEDAY15, ONEDAY20 or ONEDAY25 at checkout. Shipping applies and varies per order; however, thousands of items sitewide receive free delivery. Note: eligible items for free delivery are as marked below the Find in Store icon. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Under Armour Curry 6 Sneakers that are available for $104, which is down from their original rate of $130. These shoes are available in an array of color options and feature a slip-on design that’s convenient. They have a breathable knit to keep you comfortable and a cushioned insole. Find the rest of our top picks from Foot Locker below.

