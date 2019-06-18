Find cat toys and dog beds at up to 50% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Friends Forever (99% lifetime positive) via Amazon offers its Interactive Cat Laser Toy for $12.50 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, this is a 50% discount and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. If your cat loves laser pointers, but you don’t want to sit and wave a keychain around, then consider picking up one of these toys. Simply place it on your floor or tabletop, then sit back and watch kitty chase that elusive laser. This interactive toy features three rotation speed settings and a 15-minute timer. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,000 cat lovers at Amazon. Head below for more.

Should you want a more interactive experience on your part, however, there’s the Friends Forever Feather Cat Toy Wand with Built-in Laser Pointer Tip, which is also on sale today at $7.49 Prime shipped. That’s a drop from the normal $15 price and another all-time Amazon low. Give your feline friend the best of both worlds with a feather and a laser to chase. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

By the way, today’s Gold Box has something for dogs, too. The Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed comes in a wide range of colors and sizes, and they’re all on sale. Prices start at $35.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. You’d otherwise be paying at least $65 so if Fido needs a new place to lounge, take advantage of these savings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from more than 1,800 shoppers.

Keep your pets comfortable as the temperature rises. Our recent guide is full of products that will help.

Friends Forever Interactive Cat Laser Toy:

SPECIAL DESIGN – Diamond shaped pointer for unique appearance and style. Keey furry friends busy and provide healthy exercise by playing.

ENTERTAINING TO CATS – Rotate pattern laser moves randomly across floors and walls which appeals to the natural hunting instinct of cats.

SAFE FOR PETS – Without a plug thereby reducing trip hazard. Chase with 15 minute shut off automatic timer to prevent over tiring from self play.

BATTERY OPERATED – Use only alkaline batteries, 3 x AA battery required (not included). 3 rotation speed setting, slow, fast or random.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!