Get the Toybox 3D Printer for Kids, now $284 (Orig. $469)

Most 3D printers are made for adult makers. But why shouldn’t kids enjoy the experience? Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle lets your kids print toys and learn about this future technology. You can get it now for $283.50 when promo code TOYS10 is applied during checkout. (Orig. $469) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Designed specifically for kids, the Toybox 3D printer is much easier to operate than much of the competition. Through the companion app, your kids can select from a vast catalog of pre-made designs, including toys and models. Once they have chosen what they want, the printer does the rest.

But Toybox isn’t just another version of Toys R Us. The app also allows your kids to create their own designs and share them with the world. It’s a very accessible way to experiment with 3D printing, without the fiddly bits. Of course, the adults can play too.

This Deluxe Bundle includes the 3D printer for kids, along with eight colors of non-toxic, biodegradable “printer food”. This should be enough to print up to 300 toys.

Order the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle now for $283.50 to save 39% on this child-friendly 3D printer.

