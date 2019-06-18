Kiss summer frizz goodbye with Herbal Essences & Aussie hair care from $8.50

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes 20% off a selection of Herbal Essence and Aussie hair care products. Prices start at around $8.50. Score free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. Notable is the Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Conditioner BioRenew Hydrating Coconut Milk, 20.2 fl. oz. Twin Pack for $12.79. Regularly around $15, which is what you’d still pay at Walmart, that’s the best price we’ve tracked for this duo at Amazon. This conditioner is free of parabens and colorants. Place each bottle in your upstairs and downstairs bathrooms, or use one in your main shower now and keep another on reserve for later. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Maintain your coiffure with the Aussie Jojoba Oil & Sea Kelp Sun Touched Shine Hair Spray. A triple pack is on sale for $11.72. Regularly $16, that’s $3.91 per bottle and another Amazon all-time low. While you may potentially spend less per bottle at your local store, this is the best deal we could find to have this bundle shipped right to your home. This spray will give your hair maximum hold, vibrant shine, and UV protection. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For more ways to protect your hair from heat and humidity, shop the rest of today’s Gold Box right here.

Herbal Essences BioRenew Hydrating Coconut Milk Conditioner:

DEEPLY HYDRATE: Our Coconut Milk Conditioner is specifically crafted to smooth and repair for beautiful hair

REAL BOTANICALS ENDORSED BY KEW: The real botanicals in this formula have been endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

THE SCENT EXPERIENCE: Multilayered scents of vibrant coconut, a bouquet of white florals and vanilla

OUR NO, NO, NO LIST: Our Coconut Milk Conditioner is paraben-free, and colorant-free

