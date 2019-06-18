Enjoy 20 hours of music playback w/ JBL’s $50 Bluetooth Headphones (50% off)

As part of its Mega Deal Zone sale, B&H offers the JBL E55BT Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones in Black and Red colorways for $49.95 shipped. Normally selling for $100 directly from JBL and B&H for other styles, that’s good for a 50% discount and brings the price down to $10 under the Amazon all-time low. With up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, JBL’s Bluetooth Headphones features dual 50mm drivers which produce a 20Hz to 20kHz response frequency. There’s on-ear controls for conveniently pausing playback or switching songs. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 150 customers.

Ditch the higher-end audio performance and save an additional $11 by opting for JBL’s T450BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones at $39 instead. And for a more sport-focused way to rock out, bring Klipsch’s Bluetooth Neckband Earbuds on your next run at a new low of $48 (Reg. $119).

JBL E55BT Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones features:

Enjoy big sound without cables with the JBL E55BT Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones in black. These headphones connect to your mobile device using Bluetooth 4.0 and sport 50mm drivers, which deliver a frequency response from 20 Hz to 20 kHz with 32 Ohms of impedance. Music controls and a microphone are located on one earcup for convenient control over your calls and music, and the included fabric-covered cable with angled plug has a remote and mic of its own. The E55BT can seamlessly switch between connected devices and last for up to 20 hours on a fully charged battery, which takes approximately two hours to replenish.

