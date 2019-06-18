JBL Pulse 3 has 360º RGB and pairs w/ up to 100 speakers: $100 (Reg. $150)

B&H, as a part of its Deal Zone, is offering the JBL Pulse 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95 shipped. Also available at Amazon with a 1-2 month shipping delay. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish speaker features a waterproof design that can put on a 360-degree lightshow. Its built-in rechargeable battery yields up to 12 hours of playtime, allowing you to use it all day long. JBL Connect+ allows you to pair it with up to 100 other speakers with the same tech inside. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you can live without fancy pants lighting effects, consider Anker’s Soundcore Motion B for $20. It’s also pool party-proof with an IPX7 rating that “offers impermeable protection, even during complete submersion.”

JBL Pulse 3 features:

Take your listening experience to the next level with the JBL Pulse 3, the portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that combines 360 sound with 360 lightshow

With a built-in rechargeable battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof housing, Pulse 3 is perfect for worry-free listening by the beach or pool – or even in it

With JBL Connect+ technology, you can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to amplify the party

