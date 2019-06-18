Bring Klipsch’s Bluetooth Neckband Earbuds on your next run: $48 (Reg. $119)

Today only, Woot offers the Klipsch R5 Bluetooth Neckband Earbuds for $47.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime subscription will face a $6 delivery fee. Normally selling for $119 at B&H, it just recently dropped to $69 at Amazon. Today’s discount takes off an extra 30% and beats the previous all-time low by $21. Klipsch R5 Neckband breaks the mold of traditional workout earbuds thanks to its around the neck design. Standout features here include up to eight hours of battery life, the ability pair two devices simultaneously, IPX4 sweat and rain resistance, and more. Five interchangeable pairs of eartips are included as well. Rated 4+ stars from 68% of customers.

Save even more by ditching the notable Klipsch branding in favor of a pair of earbuds from Anker. The Soundcore Spirit X Sports Earphones are a great alternative to the R5 Neckband, featuring a workout-ready design, 12 hours of audio playback and more. And at $12 less, budget-conscious shoppers won’t have to face buyer’s remorse down the road.

Klipsch R5 Bluetooth Neckband Earbuds features:

The R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Klipsch are designed for comfort and stability in almost any activity. When it comes to comfort and in-ear headphones, it’s all about the eartips, and Klipsch includes 5 pairs of them. Choose from three sizes of silicone tips that are designed to sit comfortably in your ear canal, but if you need something more secure, go with the included Comply Comfort Ts-100 tips and ear wings. The Comply tips are designed to fit more snugly than the silicone tips and reduce more ambient noise.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!