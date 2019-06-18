Save big at Levi’s, which is offering 50% off select styles during its End of Season Sale. No promo code is required; prices are as marked. Find great deals on its best-selling jeans, shorts, outerwear and more from $27. Orders of $100+ receive free delivery. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans in Jet Black are a no-brainer for summer at just $35, which is down from their original rate of $70. These jeans were made for athletic builds and are infused with stretch for additional comfort. These jeans also feature the perfect hem to easily roll to show off your summer kicks. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 480 reviews from Levi’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s End of Season Sale below.

For women, the 501 High Rise Shorts are perfect for casual summer wear. Originally priced at $70, during the End of Season Sale you can find them for $35. Plus, they feature the perfect amount of distress that’s on-trend while their high-waist is flattering.

Another standout for women is the Vintage Shortalls that are marked down to $49. For comparison, these overalls were originally priced at $98. These look very cute paired with long-sleeve T-shirts, tank tops, crop tops and more. Plus, you can wear them with sneakers, wedges or sandals alike. Better yet, they’re available in two versatile color options and have a fun Levi’s logo on the chest.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

