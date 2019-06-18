Nintendo Switch at one of the best prices yet: $255 shipped (Reg. $300)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue/Red or Gray Joy-Con for $254.96 shipped. All you have to do is login to your free Rakuten account and use code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $300 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is a solid $45 price drop and one of the best prices we have tracked on a new Switch. Today’s deal has both Joy-Con options, is about $20 below our previous mention and matching our previous refurbished deal. This promo code will only be live through the rest of tonight, so don’t sleep on this one. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

After the Nintendo Pro controller saw a solid price drop for E3 2019, you might want to consider a Switch controller charger that can handle the big boy controller as well as Joy-Con.

And remember, tonight is your last chance at the big time eShop E3 2019 sale. But you’ll want to swing by our games roundup first as there are some big name titles for even less. We also have some solid prices running on PowerA Switch controllers starting from just $37 and Labo kits from $30.

Nintendo Switch:

Choose this Nintendo Switch console to play favorite games anywhere with one system. It replaces both home and portable components for a seamless experience, docking with your television or standing alone on a tabletop for outdoor action on its 6.2-inch screen. This Nintendo Switch console includes the Joy-Con detachable controller and can link with other units for multiplayer adventures.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!