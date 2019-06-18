Bring Osprey’s Outdoor Ultralight Pack on your next hike for $26 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack in Poppy Orange for $25.95 shipped. Normally selling for $35, like directly from Osprey, that’s good for a 26% discount and is the best price we’ve tracked this year. For comparison, today’s offer comes within $0.25 of the all-time low. This outdoor pack is a great piece of gear to accompany you on your next hike or adventure. It features a stretch mesh side pocket for water bottles and more, alongside plenty of internal room for essentials. What’s even better is that it can be folded up into a tiny carry case for added convenience. Nearly 300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
With your savings, pick up the SHOKE Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle for $6. It makes a great companion on your next outdoor walk and can be compressed into compact form just like Osprey’s Outdoor Pack.
Meanwhile, the Columbia PFG Permit Convertible Roll-Top Thermal Tote is $22. This is perfect for picnics on the beach or in the park.
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:
- Dual zippers allow access from different points on the pack
- Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles
- Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world
- Packs down into its own carrying case
