Bring Osprey’s Outdoor Ultralight Pack on your next hike for $26 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack in Poppy Orange for $25.95 shipped. Normally selling for $35, like directly from Osprey, that’s good for a 26% discount and is the best price we’ve tracked this year. For comparison, today’s offer comes within $0.25 of the all-time low. This outdoor pack is a great piece of gear to accompany you on your next hike or adventure. It features a stretch mesh side pocket for water bottles and more, alongside plenty of internal room for essentials. What’s even better is that it can be folded up into a tiny carry case for added convenience. Nearly 300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

With your savings, pick up the SHOKE Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle for $6. It makes a great companion on your next outdoor walk and can be compressed into compact form just like Osprey’s Outdoor Pack.

Meanwhile, the Columbia PFG Permit Convertible Roll-Top Thermal Tote is $22. This is perfect for picnics on the beach or in the park.

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:

Dual zippers allow access from different points on the pack

Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles

Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world

Packs down into its own carrying case

