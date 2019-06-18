PowerA’s Pro-style Wireless Switch Controller at the Amazon low: $39 (15% off)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $38.60 shipped. Originally $50, it has sold for closer to $46 over the last year or so and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon. This is a great alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with motion controls, LED indicators and 30 hours of play on two AA batteries. This is an officially-licensed controller that includes a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 67% of the 350+ Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can save quite a bit if you don’t need a wireless gamepad. This wired HORI Nintendo Switch HORIPAD offers up much of the same features as the Pro controller at just $17.50 Prime shipped. We also have PowerA’s Link Silhouette Switch Controller for a low of $35 and the PowerA Switch GameCube Controller for $37 (Reg. $50).

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!