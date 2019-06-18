PowerA’s Pro-style Wireless Switch Controller at the Amazon low: $39 (15% off)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $38.60 shipped. Originally $50, it has sold for closer to $46 over the last year or so and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon. This is a great alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with motion controls, LED indicators and 30 hours of play on two AA batteries. This is an officially-licensed controller that includes a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 67% of the 350+ Amazon customers. More details below.
You can save quite a bit if you don’t need a wireless gamepad. This wired HORI Nintendo Switch HORIPAD offers up much of the same features as the Pro controller at just $17.50 Prime shipped. We also have PowerA’s Link Silhouette Switch Controller for a low of $35 and the PowerA Switch GameCube Controller for $37 (Reg. $50).
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:
- Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
- LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
- Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty
