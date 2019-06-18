Spray off dirt this summer w/ a SIMPON pressure washer: $169 (Reg. $220), more

- Jun. 18th 2019 7:25 am ET

From $169
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the SIMPSON 2400PSI 2.0GPM Gas Pressure Washer for $169.13 shipped. Regularly $220 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve tracked. With warmer weather here, this is a great time to grab this gas-powered pressure washer and clean up your outdoor spaces. Ships with three spray nozzles, 25-foot hose, and a steel frame construction, this model should have everything need to keep things looking nice throughout the summer. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Jump into the rest of today’s Gold Box for more pressure washer deals.

Ditch the higher price tag and gas/oil fumes for a Greenworks electric pressure washer at $150. This model sports 1800PSI and 1.1GPM specs, which should still be plenty for most at-home uses. Includes more spray nozzles than the featured deal above and a 20-foot high pressure hose and reel. Rated 4/5 stars.

SIMPSON Outdoor Pressure Washers feature:

  • 149cc SIMPSON OHV engine with large recoil for easy starting
  • Maintenance-free OEM Technologies axial cam pump
  • ¼’ x 25’ High pressure hose is highly flexible, non-marring and kink resistant
  • Ergonomic spray gun designed for comfort and control
  • Three spray nozzles; 0-degree, 25-degree and soap and on-Board detergent tank
  • Fully assembled steel frame construction with fold down handle for quick and convenient storage in compact areas
  • All pressure washers are 100% functionally tested in factory and may contain minimum residual fuel/oil or fuel odor

From $169

Simpson

