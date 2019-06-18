Spray off dirt this summer w/ a SIMPON pressure washer: $169 (Reg. $220), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the SIMPSON 2400PSI 2.0GPM Gas Pressure Washer for $169.13 shipped. Regularly $220 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve tracked. With warmer weather here, this is a great time to grab this gas-powered pressure washer and clean up your outdoor spaces. Ships with three spray nozzles, 25-foot hose, and a steel frame construction, this model should have everything need to keep things looking nice throughout the summer. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Jump into the rest of today’s Gold Box for more pressure washer deals.

Ditch the higher price tag and gas/oil fumes for a Greenworks electric pressure washer at $150. This model sports 1800PSI and 1.1GPM specs, which should still be plenty for most at-home uses. Includes more spray nozzles than the featured deal above and a 20-foot high pressure hose and reel. Rated 4/5 stars.

SIMPSON Outdoor Pressure Washers feature:

149cc SIMPSON OHV engine with large recoil for easy starting

Maintenance-free OEM Technologies axial cam pump

¼’ x 25’ High pressure hose is highly flexible, non-marring and kink resistant

Ergonomic spray gun designed for comfort and control

Three spray nozzles; 0-degree, 25-degree and soap and on-Board detergent tank

Fully assembled steel frame construction with fold down handle for quick and convenient storage in compact areas

All pressure washers are 100% functionally tested in factory and may contain minimum residual fuel/oil or fuel odor

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!