Stock up on Starbucks French Roast at an Amazon low: 20-ounce $7.50 (25% off)

Amazon is offering a 20-ounce package of Starbucks Dark French Roast Ground Coffee for $7.59. Simply select Subscribe & Save to receive the lowest possible price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available for $8 at Walmart or as a 2-pack for $15.58. Regularly $11+ a pack, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Described as smoky and singular, the “darker-roasted coffees have fuller body with robust, bold taste.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

just for comparison, today’s deal is about the same as just 12 ounces of AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee. Normally one of the most affordable options on the market, you can score some Starbucks today for less than the price of the basic AmazonFresh brew. If you prefer coffee pod makers instead, we have Keurig’s Cafe brewer for $150 (Reg. $200) right now.

Starbucks Dark French Roast Ground Coffee:

French Roast is smoky and singular–the pure, explosive flavor of our darkest roast

Darker-roasted coffees have fuller body with robust, bold taste

Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house

For finest taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

Each pack includes a 20-ounce bag of ground Starbucks coffee

