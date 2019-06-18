Carry your lunch in style w/ the Thermos King Food Jar at $16 (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon is offering the Thermos Stainless King Food Jar (16-ounce) for $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is 36% off the regular price direct from Thermos and about $3 under the current sale price at Walmart. It is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. This model can keep liquids hot for 7 hours or cold for 9. Features include a stainless steel build, a sweat-proof design, built-in serving bowl, a folding stainless steel spoon and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need all 16 ounces here, consider the Thermos Funtainer 10-ounce Food Jar at $12.50 Prime shipped. It carries solid reviews, a stainless steel build and can keep your soup hot for 5 hours. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware and discounts on household items.

Thermos Stainless King Food Jar:

THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, hot or cold, keeps liquids hot for 7 hours and cold for 9 hours. Product Size (W x D x H): 3.7 x 3.7 x 5.5 inches

Durable stainless steel interior and exterior

Cool to the touch with hot liquids, sweat proof with cold

Compact and insulated stainless steel serving bowl; full size folding stainless steel spoon included

Wide mouth is easy to fill, eat from and clean

