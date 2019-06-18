Protect your MacBook with Thule’s affordable sleeve and carrying case at $15

B&H is offering the Thule Gauntlet 15-inch MacBook Sleeve for $14.95 shipped. We typically see this case for around $35 or more with today’s deal matching our previous mention. This Thule case is a great way to add some extra protection to your MacBook. Features include a clamshell design, so you can reveal all of its contents easily. Zippered storage on the back gives your cables and other accessories a home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and up your organization game even further with some Nite Ize Gear Ties. This nifty cables are perfect for keeping your gear organized while on-the-go. A must-have for travel or simply keeping your gear in order.

Thule Gauntlet MacBook Sleeve features:

Designed for 15″ MacBook Pro

Rigid Exterior

Enhanced Corner & Edge Protection

Padded Interior

Clamshell Design

