This Vitamix high-end blender makes great smoothies: $280 (Refurb, Orig. $440)

Vitamix offers its Certified Reconditioned Next Generation Blender for $279.95 shipped. Originally retailing for $440, this beats our last mention of $290 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Vitamix is one of the best brands of blenders out there, offering high-power motors with high-quality products. You’ll find a 64-ounce blender container included with your purchase, which is perfect for making smoothies or milkshakes to cool off this summer. Reviews are slim here, but Vitamix is well-rated at Amazon. A 5-year warranty is included with purchase.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and opt for the Ninja 72-Ounce Professional Blender (BL610) for $72.50 shipped. Though it doesn’t have the Vitamix namesake or the warranty, Ninja is a great alternative that gets the job done without breaking the bank. I’ve had a few Ninja blenders and absolutely love using them to make smoothies. If you’re in the market for something smaller and more budget-friendly, check out the Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender for $15 Prime shipped. It’s not nearly as powerful, but for one-off shakes and smoothies, it’s a great option.

Vitamix Next Generation Blender features:

Easy to use variable speed control and pulse feature

Low profile, BPA free 64-ounce container with spill-proof vented lid

2.2 horsepower motor

Laser-cut, stainless-steel hammer Mill blades

Includes cookbook and tamper

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!