ALDO offers 50% off all sale items from just $10 to refresh your kicks

ALDO’s Summer Sale offers 50% off all sale items, just in time for warm weather. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders over $70 or more. Boat shoes for men are a timeless option and the Ongaro Lace-Up options are a great choice. Originally priced at $75, these shoes are currently on sale for $37. These boat shoes will look great with shorts, jeans, khakis and more. Better yet, you can easily slip them on and they come in three versatile color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For women, the Vaesen Espadrille Sandals are a stylish and on-trend option for women. These sandals are on sale for $37, which is down from its original rate of $75. It also has a touch of a heel to make your legs look longer.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

