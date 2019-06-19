Rest your gaming peripherals on Aukey’s XXL Mousepad at $12 (40% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Extra Large Gaming Mousepad for $11.99 Prime shipped when code 823O8XLO has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $20, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is the best we’ve seen in over two months and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 35-inch long mousepad is the perfect addition to your gaming setup. It gives you plenty of room for your mouse and to take things up a notch, can also fit a full-sized keyboard with ease. Over 585 shoppers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you don’t need to cover your entire deck with a gaming-ready surface, the AmazonBasics Gaming Mouse Pad is ideal for just your mouse at $7 Prime shipped. This pairs perfectly with other gaming peripherals like CORSAIR’s customizable Glaive RGB Mouse, which has dropped to a new low at $33 ($27 off).

Aukey Gaming Mousepad features:

Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk

No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions.

ash your mouse pad, if needed, to keep a clean and tidy look for your computer setup

