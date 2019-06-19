Own all of Battle Angel Alita for $97 with the Deluxe Series Box Set (46% off)

- Jun. 19th 2019 11:24 am ET

Get this deal
$150 $97
0

Amazon offers the Battle Angel Alita Manga Deluxe Complete Series Box Set for $97.06 shipped. You’ll also find it for $4 more at Walmart. Normally selling for $150 at retailers like Barnes and Noble, that’s good for a 46% discount. Today’s offer is the best price we’ve seen to date as well. Collecting more than 2,000 pages of the fan-favorite cyberpunk series, this Battle Angel Alita box set includes five volumes alongside a new book of short stories, special extras and more. If you were a fan of this year’s theatrical adaptation and want to find out what happens next, then diving into the manga is the to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

If you’re not sure you’d like to dive into the full series, Amazon also has the Deluxe Edition of the first volume for $20. This 400-page graphic novel gets you started exploring the in-universe world and primes you for what to expect throughout the rest of the series.

Looking to get your fill of manga in a digital format? One of ComiXology’s current sales will take you to the not-so-distant future in the cyberpunk classic Ghost in the Shell.

Battle Angel Alita synopsis:

In a dump in the lawless settlement of Scrapyard, far beneath the mysterious space city of Zalem, disgraced cyber-doctor Daisuke Ido makes a strange find: the detached head of a cyborg woman who has lost all her memories. He names her Alita and equips her with a powerful new body, the Berserker. While Alita remembers no details of her former life, a moment of desperation reawakens in her nerves the legendary school of martial arts known as Panzer Kunst. In a place where there is no justice but what people make for themselves, Alita decides to become a hunter-killer, tracking down those who prey on the weak.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$150 $97

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go