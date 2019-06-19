Own all of Battle Angel Alita for $97 with the Deluxe Series Box Set (46% off)

Amazon offers the Battle Angel Alita Manga Deluxe Complete Series Box Set for $97.06 shipped. You’ll also find it for $4 more at Walmart. Normally selling for $150 at retailers like Barnes and Noble, that’s good for a 46% discount. Today’s offer is the best price we’ve seen to date as well. Collecting more than 2,000 pages of the fan-favorite cyberpunk series, this Battle Angel Alita box set includes five volumes alongside a new book of short stories, special extras and more. If you were a fan of this year’s theatrical adaptation and want to find out what happens next, then diving into the manga is the to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

If you’re not sure you’d like to dive into the full series, Amazon also has the Deluxe Edition of the first volume for $20. This 400-page graphic novel gets you started exploring the in-universe world and primes you for what to expect throughout the rest of the series.

Looking to get your fill of manga in a digital format? One of ComiXology’s current sales will take you to the not-so-distant future in the cyberpunk classic Ghost in the Shell.

Battle Angel Alita synopsis:

In a dump in the lawless settlement of Scrapyard, far beneath the mysterious space city of Zalem, disgraced cyber-doctor Daisuke Ido makes a strange find: the detached head of a cyborg woman who has lost all her memories. He names her Alita and equips her with a powerful new body, the Berserker. While Alita remembers no details of her former life, a moment of desperation reawakens in her nerves the legendary school of martial arts known as Panzer Kunst. In a place where there is no justice but what people make for themselves, Alita decides to become a hunter-killer, tracking down those who prey on the weak.

