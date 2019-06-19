Cole Haan, Clarks, Nile & more from $27 during 6PM Summer Sole-Stice Sale

The 6PM Summer Sole-Stice Sale offers up to 75% off Cole Haan, Clarks, New Balance and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Cole Haan Zerogrand Explore Oxfords are on sale from $119 and originally were priced at $250. I love the look of these shoes. They’re fashionable, functional and perfect for everyday wear. They’re available in three color options and feature fun contrasting designs. They also have a cushioned insole and a padded collar for comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from 6PM below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan Zerogrand Explore Oxford $119 Orig. $250)
- Cole Haan Grand Plus Wedge Chukka $67 (Orig. $170)
- Tommy Hilfiger Walby Sandal $30 (Orig. $40)
- Clarks Step Isle Crew $56 (Orig. $85)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v4 $65 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nine West Emdown $27 (Orig. $49)
- Sam Edelman Bay $46 (Orig. $90)
- Cole Haan Joslyn Block Heel Sandal $82 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Air Max Sequent 4 Shield $66 (Orig. $110)
- PUMA Puma Dare AC $36 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
