Load up on Domino’s Pizza gift cards at 33% off: $15 for $10 w/ free delivery

The official PayPal eBay store is now offering $15 Domino’s Pizza gift cards for $10 with free email delivery. That’s up to 33% off your next purchase at Domino’s online or in-store. This is about as low as we ever see Domino’s cards go for so jump in and stop paying full price. If the last few eBay gift card deals are any indication, this could sell out in hours. While there’s no way to know for sure, consider yourself warned. Head below for more details.

Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards:

Usable up to balance only to buy goods or services at participating Domino’s stores in the U.S. Not redeemable to purchase gift cards. Not redeemable for cash except as required by law. Not a credit or debit card. Safeguard the card. It will not be replaced or replenished if lost, stolen or used without authorization. CARDCO CXXV, Inc. is the card issuer and sole obligor to card owner. CARDCO may delegate its issuer obligations to an assignee, without recourse.

