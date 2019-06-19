Home Depot’s 24-hour tool sale starts at $20 – save on Milwaukee, Ryobi, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 45% off various power tools and accessories. Deals start at $20 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 3-tool Cordless Combo Tool Kit for $179. As a comparison, that’s as much as $100 off the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. Ships with a drill, driver, and saw, along with two batteries and a carrying case. The larger 18V batteries provide “50% longer run time and extend tool life.” Rated 4.7/5 stars by 425 Home Depot reviewers. Hit the jump for more deals or dive into the entire sale right here.

Another standout is Milwaukee’s 10-piece Shockwave Impact Duty Hex Drill Bit Set for $19.97. Regularly $30 or more, this is the best price we can find from a reputable retailer. Whether you went with today’s featured Ryobi deal, or simply need a new pair of bits for summer DIY projects, this bundle is worth considering. Ships with 10 bits and a case for keeping things nice and tidy. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals from Milwaukee, Ryobi, RIGID and more!

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Combo Tool Kit features:

Brushless motor provides more runtime, faster cutting, more power, and longer motor life

All tools compatible with LITHIUM+HP batteries for even better performance

Brushless drill/driver: 24 position clutch and 2-speed gear box to match your drilling and driving needs

Brushless drill/driver: dual function 1/2 in. chuck with chuck jaws and a 1/4 in. collet

Brushless drill/driver: MAGTRAY magnetic holder for convenient placement of screws and bits along with a fastener-free belt clip

Brushless impact driver: delivers up to 2,000 in. lbs. of torque

