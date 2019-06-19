This 2-person Intex Kayak Set provides a fun summer activity at $60 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Intex Challenger K2 Kayak Set for $59.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This two-person kayak makes for a cost-effective activity that will keep you busy this summer. Its inflatable design makes it easy to store and transport. Two 86-inch aluminum paddles make it easy to keep yourself moving and an included high-output pump ensures easy inflation and deflation whenever necessary. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you plan on taking this over deeper waters, keep safe with this $11 life jacket. Its universal form-factor makes it a great fit for adults weighing over 90 pounds. A bright orange color increases wearers’ visibility. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Intex Challenger K2 Kayak Set features:

The Intex Challenger K2 Kayak is sporty and fun with a streamlined design for easy paddling

The bright green color and sporty graphics make the kayak highly visible in the water

Two 86 inch aluminum paddles and an Intex high-output pump for easy inflation and deflation

Made of company’s rugged, Super-Tough vinyl that’s puncture- and UV damage-resistant for long term durability

Measures 30 by 15 by 138 inches (W x H x D) inflated, with 400-pound maximum weight limit; includes two 86-inch aluminum oars, high-capacity pump, and repair patch kit

