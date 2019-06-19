Splash & lounge in this Intex Inflatable Pool at $24 (Reg. up to $50)

- Jun. 19th 2019 4:03 pm ET

$24
0

Amazon offers the Intex Swim Center Inflatable Family Lounge Pool for $23.99 Prime shipped. Also this price at Target and Walmart with free in-store pickup where available. It goes for $50 at Bed Bath and Beyond. Amazon had been charging closer to $30 before today’s drop to the best price it’s been there so far in 2019. This inflatable pool measures 88 long and 85 inches wide. It features a 12-inch swimming area plus a built-in bench, making it ideal for splashing and lounging. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of total reviews.

Need a way to inflate your new pool? Pick up this Intex Quick-Fill DC Electric Air Pump for $17. It includes three interconnecting nozzles.

Don’t forget that we also have a deal on two pairs of kids’ swim goggles at $9 Prime shipped. And if you’re planning to throw a pool party this summer, we have you covered there, too.

Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool:

  • Add some color and style to your backyard with the Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool.
  • Parents can get cozy on the built-in-bench while they watch their little ones enjoy the water.
  • Two air chambers, each with a combo valve are included for quick and easy inflation and deflation
  • Drain plug; Repair patch

$24

