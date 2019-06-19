Mackie’s 4-inch Studio Speakers w/ Bluetooth down to $170 shipped (15% off)

Amazon is now offering the 4-inch Mackie Studio Monitors (CR4BT) for $169.99 shipped. They are now matched at B&H and Musician’s Friend. Regularly $200, today’s deal is 15% off, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. While they have been down at this price for a little bit now, Amazon availability has been light at best. Along with a front panel volume control and a headphone output, this model sports 4-inch drivers and supports wireless Bluetooth steaming from your mobile devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the 1,900+ Amazon customers. More details below.

While they might not bump out as much power as the Mackie MR828 monitors, those go for $250+ per speaker. Mackie’s CR-series speakers are an excellent choice for home studios on a budget, especially considering you get the Bluetooth functionality most pro-level speakers do not have. However, if you don’t need the Bluetooth and are looking for something even more affordable, look no further than this CR3 bundle. It includes a pair of speakers, isolation pads, cables and more for just $110 shipped.

Mackie Studio Monitors (CR4BT):

Studio-quality design, sound and performance ideal for multimedia creation and entertainment

Stream music from any smartphone, tablet or other Bluetooth enabled device

Professional-grade components for optimized sonic performance

Convenient front panel features including headphone out and aux in

Tons of included accessories including monitor pads to get started right out of the box

