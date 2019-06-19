Mackie’s 4-inch Studio Speakers w/ Bluetooth down to $170 shipped (15% off)

Amazon is now offering the 4-inch Mackie Studio Monitors (CR4BT) for $169.99 shipped. They are now matched at B&H and Musician’s Friend. Regularly $200, today’s deal is 15% off, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. While they have been down at this price for a little bit now, Amazon availability has been light at best. Along with a front panel volume control and a headphone output, this model sports 4-inch drivers and supports wireless Bluetooth steaming from your mobile devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the 1,900+ Amazon customers. More details below.
While they might not bump out as much power as the Mackie MR828 monitors, those go for $250+ per speaker. Mackie’s CR-series speakers are an excellent choice for home studios on a budget, especially considering you get the Bluetooth functionality most pro-level speakers do not have. However, if you don’t need the Bluetooth and are looking for something even more affordable, look no further than this CR3 bundle. It includes a pair of speakers, isolation pads, cables and more for just $110 shipped.
Mackie Studio Monitors (CR4BT):
- Studio-quality design, sound and performance ideal for multimedia creation and entertainment
- Stream music from any smartphone, tablet or other Bluetooth enabled device
- Professional-grade components for optimized sonic performance
- Convenient front panel features including headphone out and aux in
- Tons of included accessories including monitor pads to get started right out of the box
