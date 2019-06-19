Refresh your mattress and pillows in today’s Gold Box from $33.50 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Sweetnight memory foam mattresses and pillows. Starting from $33.50 or so, you’ll find a wide range of mattress in various sizes as well as a series of memory foam pillows. Free shipping applies on all orders. One standout is the Sweetnight 10-Inch Full Size Pillow Top Gel Memory Foam Mattress In a Box for $279.20 shipped. Regularly $350, today’s deal is new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. It goes for nearly $400 direct from Sweetnight. This gel memory foam mattress “adapts to the size, shape and weight of any body for the perfect level of support.” It ships with a 10-year warranty and delivers in a box for easy installation. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through today’s sale for more options on mattress types and sizes from $198 shipped. However, if you’re in the market for some new pillows, today’s sale might be the perfect time to grab them at a discount. The standard Gel Memory Foam Pillows with Removable Cooling Covers are starting from $33.59 shipped today (roughly 20% off), with several styles and size options available.

Sweetnight Full Size Gel Memory Foam Mattress:

SWEETNIGHT full size mattress 10 inch is designed with independently encased tempered steel coils and gel memory foam for the maximum support, heat dissipation and relieving pressure points along your neck, shoulders, back and hips. You’ll enjoy lightly-conforming comfort on top and stable, deep-down support below for the restorative sleep. This hybrid mattress helps those with back pain, tossing & turning and resists spring sagging and roll-off and sinking.

