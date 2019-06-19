Woot slashes 50% off Oreck’s AirVantage Plus Air Purifier: $100 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier (WK10052QPC) for $99.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $80. Many use air fresheners to make their space smell fresh, but that simply masks what’s actually going on. Oreck’s compact air purifier eliminates 99.97% of bacteria, pet dander, allergens, and odors from a given location. It’s able to cover 118 square feet, making it a great option for bedrooms, bathrooms, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Would you prefer a white design? Peek at LEVOIT’s $60 Air Purifier to see if it will better suit your decor. Like Oreck’s, this offering can also remove over 99.9% of dust, smoke, mold, and other bacteria. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier (WK10052QPC) features:

PURE AIR FILTRATION: This Air Purifier is equipped with three stages of filtration, combining powerful HEPA Media, carbon odor and VOC filters to trap compounds containing carbon and other chemical contaminants and give you the purest, clean air.

CLEAN AIR: Capturing at least 99.97% of particles at 0.3 microns from the air, this 3-stage filtration effectively removes bacteria, smoke, pet dander, mold, dust, odors, allergens, pollen, viruses, chemicals and much more.

SILENCE TECHNOLOGY: Clean the air in your house without disturbing members of the household. The Oreck AirVantage Plus Air Purifier boasts Silence Technology to provide quiet operation for optimal day and night time use.

SPECIAL FEATURES: Boasting quiet operation and easy controls, the Oreck features three speeds – low, medium and high – for your comfort level. A timer with an automatic shut-off lets you set the purifier and forget it.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!