This 60-in-1 toolkit is a must-have for iPhone or Mac repair at just $11

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $10.87 Prime shipped when you use the code HA7ZRHZWLW at checkout. This is over 30% off the going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. This repair kit is perfect for repairing an iPhone screen, upgrading your Mac mini’s RAM, or replacing your aging MacBook’s hard drive with an SSD. The only thing this kit lacks is a proper plastic pry tool set, but it has everything else you could ever need for fixing just about any computer around. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Be sure to pick up the iFixit Anti-Static Project Tray for $7 Prime shipped. This will let you keep your screws and other parts easily organized while you do your repair, allowing you to make sure you never lose a piece.

ORIA 60-in-1 Screwdriver Set features:

Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

Variety of Specialty Bits : With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

