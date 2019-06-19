Light your smart home w/ 23% off the Philips Hue White A19 LED Bulb at $11.50

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb for $11.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $15 at retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Philips, that’s good for a 23% discount. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is the second-lowest we’ve seen at Amazon this year. Entering as the most affordable light bulb in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this A19 bulb is still dimmable and works with HomeKit, Alexa and more when paired with the required Hue Bridge. The main trade-off here is that you can’t change the lighting’s color or temperature, though for just over $11 apiece, this is a great way to grow your smart home. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

At nearly $12 a pop, Philips’ Hue White bulb is as competitively-priced as they come compared to other smart bulbs at Amazon. If you’re using a smart plug to control lamps that still illuminate with incandescent bulbs, a nice alternative is to pick up this two-pack of AmazonBasics 60W LED Light Bulbs.

Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb features:

Provide smart illumination for your space with this Philips Hue white light bulb. The equivalent to a 60W standard bulb, this advanced bulb can be used as a regular LED light or to enhance your enjoyment with the Philips Hue app. This Philips Hue white light bulb is compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

