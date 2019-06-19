Stow a Mac + iPad in Samsonite’s compact Kombi Backpack for $53 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Kombi Small Backpack in Black/Brown for $52.81 shipped. Regularly fetching up to $90 at retailers like Samsonite, this bag has been selling for closer to $80 as of late. Today’s deal is within 10 cents of its all-time low. This two-tone backpack can fit laptops up to 14-inches in size. This means you’ll be able to stow a 12-inch MacBook or 13-inch Air/Pro along with an iPad. I’ve owned a backpack capable of holding both an iPad and MacBook for several years and love always having my favorite tech on me. Various additional pockets offer plenty of organizational space for cables and other electronics. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Take organization to the next level with this $14 Cocoon GRID-IT! accessory. Having carried a Cocoon backpack and duffel bag on several international trips, I would be lost without their proprietary GRID-IT! technology. Grabbing a standalone organizer frees you up to use it in luggage or your new Samsonite backpack.

Samsonite Kombi Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details

PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 14″ laptop

SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility

BUSINESS ORGANIZATION features include key fob and multiple pockets for organization

FLEECE-LINED POCKET will help protect your phone from scratches. Shoulder straps and top handle padded for comfort

