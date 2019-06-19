Wirelessly power your phone w/ Scosche’s 10W Qi Car Mount $44 (Reg. $60), more

Amazon is currently offering the Scosche MagicMount Pro 10W Qi Charging Stand Car Mount for $43.80 shipped. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 27% discount and brings the price down to the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention. Scosche’s MagicMount Pro sticks on your dashboard and provides cord-free charging for your Qi-compatible smartphone. It can provide up to 10W of power and takes advantage of neodymium magnets to keep your device within eyeshot while driving. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of shoppers and the Scosche MagicMount line of accessories is well-reviewed overall. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the Scosche’s DashMat Mount on sale as well. At Amazon you’ll find it discounted to $29.99, down from its usual $40 price tag. That’s good for a 25% discount and is a match of our previous mention for the Amazon low. This version of the company’s MagicMount sits on your dashboard and leverages a similar magnetic attachment as the Pro Charge Mount. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 310 customers.

If you don’t need as high-end of a car mount, consider saving a bit more by opting for Scosche’s MagicMount Dash Mount for $13. This option features a more simplistic design, but still keeps the magnetic smartphone adapter.

Scosche MagicMount Pro 10W Qi Charging Stand features:

These wireless magnetic charging mounts deliver 10-Watts of blazing power. They also Fast Charge compatible Apple and Samsung devices. Powerful, rare-earth neodymium magnets provide two points of magnetic contact for a secure and solid hold. Certified for safety and compatibility to provide Qi compatible devices with up to 10-Watts of fast wireless charging power. Safely and quickly secure a mobile device to the window or dash in your car with the StickGrip material or use the low-profile adhesive base for other flat surfaces.

