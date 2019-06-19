Let these smart robotic vacuums clean up the mess from $223 (Up to 40% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Shark ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $222.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct for the same price. Typically fetching $380, we saw it drop to $300 at the beginning of April. Today’s offer beats that by $77 and brings the price down to one of the lowest we’ve seen. With a 60-minute runtime, this robot vacuum works with your smartphone to make cleaning a cinch. It includes a nine-foot boundary strip to keep the robotic vacuum from entering certain rooms or sweeping particular locations. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over over 330 shoppers.

The robotic vacuum deals don’t stop there today, as over at Bed Bath and Beyond you’ll be able to score the ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT OZMO 930 App-Controlled Vacuum and Mop for $549.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate, $100 under the sale price at Best Buy as well as Walmart and the best we’ve seen in months. Compared to the Shark ION above, you’ll looking at the inclusions of mopping capabilities, Smart Navi laser-based mapping for efficient navigation and more.

If you’d rather not have buying a new autonomous vacuum to suck up all of your cash, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $160. The main trade-off here is a lack of smartphone or voice control. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, look no further.

We also more recently took a hands-on look at Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 30C, which is worth considering if Alexa and smartphone control is a must.

Shark ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum features:

Relax and read a book while this SHARK® ION™ robotic vacuum takes care of the carpets. A smartphone app lets you schedule it with voice commands, and its navigation system helps it deftly avoid obstacles on your floors. The self-cleaning brush roll and hair detangling technology of this SHARK® ION™ robotic vacuum minimize maintenance time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!