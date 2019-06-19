Handle tough stains w/ a Hoover Spotless Pet Deep Cleaner for $80 (33% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hoover Spotless Deluxe Pet Deep Cleaner (FH11400PC) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy and direct from Hoover, this model currently fetches a bloated $140 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Prefect for tough stains and cleaning up after your furry friends (human or otherwise), it can remove blemishes from carpet, upholstery and on the stairs. Along with crevice, stair and 2-in-1 tools, it has a self-cleaning feature that will automatically flush the hose out after uses. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal leaves with you with more than enough room to grab some Hoover 2X CleanPlus Carpet Cleaner and Deodorizer at $19. It carries a 4+ star rating, is 100% biodegradable and “helps remove soils and stains from carpets, upholstery and car interiors, as well as freshen them for thorough cleansing.”

We also have the Dyson’s Ball Multifloor 2 Vac at $170 (Refurb, Orig. $400) and this Alexa-enabled laser-guided robotic vacuum plus mop at $416 (27% off).

Hoover Spotless Deluxe Pet Deep Cleaner:

Remove dirt and stains with this Hoover Spotless deluxe portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. The lightweight handheld design lets you target hard-to-reach areas, while the powerful suction and deep cleaning technology remove stains quickly. This Hoover Spotless deluxe portable carpet and upholstery cleaner prevents odors and bacteria growth with a multipurpose antimicrobial tool and advanced self-cleaning technology.

