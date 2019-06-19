Tory Burch is cutting an extra 25% off sale items in its Semi-Annual Sale

Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale offers an extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Kira Thong Sandals that are on sale for $104. Alternatively, these sandals were originally priced at $228. Their classic and versatile design will be a go-to in your wardrobe. This style will look wonderful with jeans, shorts, skirts and more. Plus, their side gold logo adds a luxurious touch. Also, be sure to pair them with the Fleming Chevron Tote for a fabulous look. Better yet, the tote is on sale for $314, which is down from its original rate of $598. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Tory Burch include:

