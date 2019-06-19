Add this color-changing LED night light to your child’s room for just $10

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Color Changing LED Night Light with Touch Dimmer and Timer for $9.99 Prime shipped when the code PL3HCGFB is used at checkout. Normally $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This LED light offers RGB functionality to give your kids an enjoyable bedtime experience. Plus, with both the dimming function and built-in timer, you’ll be able to make sure that the light never intrudes on your child’s sleep. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Another way to add illumination to your evenings is with the Mr. Beams Battery-Powered Motion-Sensing LED Stick-Anywhere Nightlight at $9 Prime shipped. It’s built to go just about anywhere you need it thanks to batteries and the motion sensor turns it on only when needed.

VAVA LED Night Light features:

Adorable Nursery Light: Made from toy-grade materials, the light has a pleasant haptic and is 100% safe for your baby to play with

Smooth Touch Control: In “☼” mode, the warm light is dimmable with a long touch; a double tap de-/activates the standby and gently illuminates late night feedings in night light mode

Enchanting LED Colors: In RGB mode, the light glides through 8 velvety colors; tap once to fix your favorite color; memory function to resume at last setting

Long-Lasting Battery: In the lowest mode the battery lasts up to 100 H with a single charge; LED indicator blinks red when battery is low; 1h timer on the bottom helps save energy

Highly Functional Design: A non-slip base for every surface & super-compact dimensions make the light an ideal travel companion; small LED light helps locate the lamp in standby mode

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!