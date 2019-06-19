Arm your home w/ Zmodo’s $70 Pivot Cloud 1080p Security Camera Kit (Reg. $180)

Today only, Woot offers the Zmodo Pivot Cloud 1080p Security Camera Kit for $69.99 Prime shipped. Not subscribed to Prime? Delivery will run you an additional $6. Typically fetching over $180 at Amazon, today’s offer beats the all-time low there by $40 and is the best price we’ve seen to date anywhere. Centered around a 1080p camera, Zmodo’s Pivot Cloud includes functionality which makes it a fully-featured security system. The four bundled door/window sensors make it easy to monitor your home and the camera also has built-in temperature and humidity sensors. Over 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating at Amazon.

If you’re looking to maximize your home’s security by putting your savings to work, look no further than the Zmodo Sight 180 Outdoor Camera. Adding this into the equation is a notable way to round out the security system with some outdoor coverage.

Zmodo Pivot Cloud 1080p Camera Kit features:

Zmodo’s Pivot Cloud is a 1080p 350° rotating camera which allows you to keep tabs on your kids and pets remotely, talk with two-way audio, receive door/window sensor alerts, check your temperature and humidity, and more! Pivot Cloud lets you check in on your home day or night from wherever you are. Log into the Zmodo app on your phone and get immediate access to your 1080p HD live video, camera settings, alerts, and more. Automatic night vision lets you see up to 30ft in total darkness. You’re never out of range of what’s going on with Pivot Cloud. Control your camera no matter where you are, and turn it to what’s important in the moment.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!