Amazon and Best Buy discount Fire OS 4K TVs from $150, today only

Today only, Amazon and Best Buy are discounting various Insignia and Toshiba Fire OS TVs this morning with deals from $150 shipped. Headlining is Insignia’s 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Fire OS for $299.99. That’s around 25% off and the best lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features include three HDMI inputs, USB, composite, and digital audio support. With built-in Fire OS capabilities, you’ll be able to easily stream favorite content from services like Amazon Video, Netflix, Hulu and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

You can check out the rest of today’s notable HDTV deals right here. While the biggest cash discounts are on the larger displays, option for one of the smaller panels means the lowest prices. These models are ideal for bedrooms and dens.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Insignia 55-inch UHDTV features:

Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

