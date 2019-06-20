Honeywell ceiling fans are up to 45% off at Amazon, deals from $71

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Honeywell and Prominence home ceiling fans. Starting at $71, everything in the sale receives free shipping and carries solid reviews. One standout is the Honeywell 52-inch Ventnor Farmhouse Ceiling Fan (50606-01) for $85.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Features include a fully-integrated dimmable LED board with 1400 lumens and a frosted white cover. The fan is reversible, has 3 speed settings and has “warm barnwood tones [with] rustic vibes.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Be sure to browse through today’s sale for yourself as there is a wide range of styles available today. Another standout is the Honeywell 50611 Phelix at $70.99 shipped. Rated 4+ stars, this is a new Amazon low and the best price we can find. However, if the installation and price of these ceiling fans aren’t working for you, consider this basic Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan for just over $12 Prime shipped. It carries amazing reviews and is the best-selling table fan on Amazon.

