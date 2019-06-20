Save 45% on ANNKE’s 1080p pan/tilt Wi-Fi security camera, now $24 (Reg. $45)

ANNKE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Pan and Tilt Wi-Fi Security Camera for $24.19 Prime shipped when the code DUDMKYSP is used at checkout. Normally closer to $45, this beats our Father’s Day mention of $30 and is the best we’ve tracked historically. This camera is a great option for keeping an eye on your home from afar thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. Plus, it works with Alexa so you can simply say, “Alexa, show me the living room,” and view your camera on an Echo Show or Fire TV. Rated 4/5 stars.

This is about as budget-friendly as you’re going to get for a pan and tilt camera. For comparison, the Wyze Cam Pan is closer to $40 with similar features, and the Wyze Cam comes in at $26 without the pan and tilt functionality. If you’re wanting to save a few extra bucks, ANNKE does have a 720p pan and tilt camera for $20 Prime shipped. It’s a lower resolution video feed, and there’s no Alexa compatibility, but it is a few dollars cheaper if you’re on a tighter budget.

ANNKE 1080p Pan/Tilt Cam features:

Are you tired of security cameras that are not up to the game? ANNKE wireless PT camera is one of the few security cameras that give a superb experience while keeping your home safe. It supports low bit rate recording, works perfectly well with Alexa, and supports cloud storage function. With its exquisite design and inimitable functions, this little gadget will be your ideal choice for indoor surveillance.

