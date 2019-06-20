Amazon offers the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones for $129.95 shipped. Normally selling for $199 directly from Audio-Technica, that’s good for a 35% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the third time we’ve seen it under $130 there. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $189. These ATH headphones are some of the most feature-packed options on the market at this price point, with up to 40 hours of battery life driving dual 45mm large-aperture drivers for “clear, powerful sound.” Other notable features include copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, Bluetooth compatibility and more. Over 135 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Over at Best Buy, we’re also seeing the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H8i Wireless Noise Canceling On-Ear Headphones for $299.99 shipped as part of its Deals of the Day. That’s $100 off the going rate at Amazon, comes within $10 of the all-time low there and is one of the best discounts we’ve seen. These cans bring noise canceling into the mix, something that the Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones lack. There are also other features like up to 30 hours of playback and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to save even more? COWIN’s best-selling E7 ANC Headphones are $54 over at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll be ditching the more well-known branding, but will still enjoy much of the same feature set.

We are also still seeing a notable price drop on TaoTronics’ ANC Bluetooth Headphones at a new Amazon low of $40.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones features:

The ATH-M50xBT Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones harnesses the legendary M50x studio sound for an exhilarating wireless listening experience, with exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response. Utilizing Bluetooth wireless technology and 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare-earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, the ATH-M50xBT brings the coveted sonic signature of M50x to a wireless, on-the-go design.

