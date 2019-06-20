AUKEY has a RGB rechargeable LED light at $16.50, 650 lumen floor lamp for $30

AUKEY Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its LED Floor Lamp for $29.59 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code N2JQ2VC7 at checkout. Normally over $45, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. This lamp offers three different color temperatures and multiple dimming modes so you can have exactly the light you’re needing for any situation. Plus, you’ll receive up to 650 lumens with this lamp, which is almost as much light as a 60W bulb. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also noticed that AUKEY’s Amazon storefront is offering its Rechargeable RGB Table Lamp for $16.69 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 8U3V36DP at checkout. Normally closer to $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This rechargeable lamp offers multiple color options and is dimmable. Plus, with the built-in battery, you can enjoy up to 80 hours of illumination on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

AUKEY LED Floor Lamp features:

Practical and Modern: This slim, minimalist LED floor lamp brings bright, adjustable lighting to your study, bedroom, or living room. Choose between 3 color temperatures and 20 brightness levels to create the effect that’s right for you.

Easy to Assemble & Use: Toggle between a broad range of fine-tuned brightness levels using the brightness adjustment knob located on the lamp pole. Find the right light intensity for your task and preference with ease

Cost-Effective & Efficient: The 72 LED bulbs use only 8 watts of power to generate 650 lumens of light. Save both money and energy with this long-lasting LED lighting solution. The lamp delivers 50,000 hours of high-performance output, avoiding or reducing replacement trouble and cost

Adaptable & Simple: Highly flexible lamp neck for fine-tuned lamp position and lighting angle. An effective lighting solution that uses minimal space and blends in smoothly

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!