Access Micro/SD cards on your MacBook w/ Aukey’s USB-C Reader: $8.50 (30% off)

- Jun. 20th 2019 10:58 am ET

0

Aukey Store US is currently offering its USB-C Micro/SD Card Reader for $8.39 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. You’ll need to apply code EPSV44YJ at checkout in order to lock in the price cut. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 30% discount, is one of the first price drops we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. Housed in an aluminum casing, this USB-C dongle features both MicroSD and standard SD card slots. Plus it’ll work with newer MacBooks without the need of an extra adapter. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should the USB-C not be worth the pricing premium, save a bit more and opt for Transcend’s USB 3.0 Card Reader for $7.50. You’ll lose out on out-of-the-box compatibility with newer MacBooks, but saves you even more than today’s deal. 

Aukey USB-C Micro/SD Card Reader features:

  • SuperSpeed Data Transfer: This USB-C card reader accesses both micro SD & SD cards at the same time to transfer videos, photos, and music at up to 5Gbps (10x faster than USB 2.0)
  • Reversible USB-C connector ensures fuss-free plug-in every time. Card slots support SD / SDHC / SDXC/ Micro SD / Micro SDHC / Micro SDXC cards up to 2TB
  • Compact and Lightweight Design: Slip the card reader into your bag for entertainment or business presentations on-the-go

