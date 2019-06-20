Rest your Apple Pencil in Belkin’s aluminum Base stand at $11 (55% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Stylus Base for Apple Pencil for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Typically selling for $25 direct from Belkin and just about everywhere else, it has been slipping in price over the past few days. Today’s offer brings it to the lowest price we’ve seen from a trusted seller at Amazon and saves you over 55%. Comprised of anodized aluminum with chrome finish, this Apple Pencil stand from Belkin keeps your iPad’s stylus right at your fingertips. Its recessed tip holder is made of silicone and is said to provide a soft, protective cushion for the Pencil to rest in. This is only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking to save a bit more? Ditch the Belkin branding and premium materials for this Square Apple Pencil Stand at Amazon for under $8. This may not be as elegant as the discounted option today, but it’s ideal for budget-conscious shoppers.

Belkin Stylus Base for Apple Pencil features:

The Base for Apple Pencil provides an elegant storage solution for Apple Pencil between uses. Holding the Apple Pencil upright, it protects the tip while allowing easy access to the device. The compact accessory mirrors the minimal design of the Apple Pencil and iPad Pro, and merges seamlessly with any desktop environment.

