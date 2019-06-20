Add the Bowflex 3.1 Adjustable Bench to your home gym at $99 (Reg. $159+)

Amazon offers the Bowflex 3.1 Adjustable Bench for $99 shipped. Also this price at Walmart. Kohl’s charges $200 while Target has it for $160. This is the second-lowest price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. This bench is adjustable to four positions for more than 30 different exercises. Wheels on the base make it easy to move and store when not in use. It’s a #1 best-selling strength training adjustable bench and rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’re bound to get sweaty when working out on this bench, so pick up a canister of Wipex Natural Gym & Fitness Equipment Wipes at $11 to help keep it good as new. These can also be used on other surfaces such as yoga mats, bike seats, and even throughout the home on countertops and desks.

Bowflex 3.1 Adjustable Bench:

Built strong to last long with heavy-duty commercial quality steel

Removable leg hold-down brace for added decline position support

Corrects posture and stabilizes positioning for a safe, muscle-building free weight workout

Wheels away for easy storage. You can stow it almost anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!